Man expected to recover after being stabbed; Denham Springs police say suspect reported the stabbing

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man is expected to recover after Denham Springs police say another man stabbed him and then called 911.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the two men got into a fight on Hummell Street around 7:12 p.m. on Friday. One of them pulled a knife out and stabbed the other in the abdomen.

Police say the suspect left the scene and called 911 from a nearby location. He was later taken into custody.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to DSPD.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity and are still investigating the stabbing.