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Man expected to recover after being stabbed; Denham Springs police say suspect reported the stabbing
DENHAM SPRINGS — A man is expected to recover after Denham Springs police say another man stabbed him and then called 911.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the two men got into a fight on Hummell Street around 7:12 p.m. on Friday. One of them pulled a knife out and stabbed the other in the abdomen.
Police say the suspect left the scene and called 911 from a nearby location. He was later taken into custody.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to DSPD.
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Police have not yet released the suspect's identity and are still investigating the stabbing.
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