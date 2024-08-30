Authorities investigating five interstate shootings in the Capital Area in August

BATON ROUGE - It's been a particularly active summer for interstate shootings in the Capital Area. In fact, in just the month of August, there have been five.

Two of them have been fatal.

On the 18th, 22-year-old Antoine Bowie was shot and killed on I-10 near Government St.

Thursday night, 39-year-old Trene Walls died after being shot on I-110 near Evangeline.

There was a non-fatal shooting on the 22nd that caused the driver to crash and shut down traffic.

Also occurring last night, a man claims he was shot at on I-12 near the Pumpkin Center exit in Tangipahoa Parish.

Baton Rouge Police say they don't believe the public is in danger.

"At this particular time, we don't feel that travelers that are passing on the interstate will be involved or possibly injured during those type of incidents because what we know at this particular time is the shooters are specifically targeting individuals on the interstate," said Lt. Ljean McKneely. "Not to say that we won't have any type of random incident that might occur."

The same night that Bowie was killed on the EBR/Ascension parish line, a man was caught in the crossfire of a shooting but was not injured.

So far, there has only been one arrest. 24-year-old Tyquincy James faces murder charges for shooting and killing Bowie.