Recent lawsuit claims Livingston teacher accused of rape also showed student explicit images

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, a Livingston couple accused of rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism, and a slew of related charges have been sued, for a fourth time.

According to The Advocate, this time a family claims the two were not only connected with an incident involving the serving of tainted food to students, but that Cynthia showed a student inappropriate images.

All four of the civil lawsuits, each filed separately since November, surround the couple's counts of mingling harmful substances.

The Attorney General's Office, and subsequently the lawsuits, claim Dennis Perkins, a former deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, introduced semen into batches of cupcakes that Cynthia, a former teacher in the Livingston Parish school system, intentionally served to her students at Westside Junior High School in November 2018 and May 2019.

One lawsuit claims the father of a student who ate the cupcakes has been struggling with debilitating depression that's hindered his ability to find or hold down a job since the incident. Another claims a parent and child have experienced mental health, behavioral, and sleep issues since learning of the allegations.

But the most recent lawsuit, which was filed by a family on Monday, claimed that in addition to having their daughter eat the cupcakes, Cynthia Perkins showed the student explicit and sexual images in addition to photographing and videotaping the girl.

Each of the lawsuits claim some kind of negligence on the school board's behalf, either in hiring Cynthia Perkins, a lack of oversight of her behavior or a violation of school policies in allowing homemade food items to be served to students.

The Advocate reports that Livingston Parish Schools spokeswoman Delia Taylor declined to comment on the lawsuits, saying the district does not comment on pending litigation.

However, in a response the school board's attorney filed in one of the previous cases earlier this month, the district denies any wrongdoing and claims that the plaintiffs asserting any criminal or intentional wrongdoing on the board's behalf is libelous and defamatory.

Cynthia and Dennis Perkins remain in custody and no trial date has been set for their criminal cases.

Click here to read additional information on the case.