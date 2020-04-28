Latest Weather Blog
Reality star succumbs to injuries following tragic Sunday night car accident in Atlanta
Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who starred in a Lifetime reality series called Little Women: Atlanta, succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident, Monday.
Liz Dixson, Ross's publicist, said the car accident occurred Sunday night near Atlanta's Old National Highway and that the reality star died the following night at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.
Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912 ldixson@mediamcs.com
Ross was 34 years old.
