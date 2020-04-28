Reality star succumbs to injuries following tragic Sunday night car accident in Atlanta

Ashley "Minnie" Ross, reality star Photo: Instagram

Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who starred in a Lifetime reality series called Little Women: Atlanta, succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident, Monday.

Liz Dixson, Ross's publicist, said the car accident occurred Sunday night near Atlanta's Old National Highway and that the reality star died the following night at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Ross was 34 years old.