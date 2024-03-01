Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

The event, dubbed “Reading and Rhythm with Tha Hip Hop Doc,” is to celebrate the release of his children's book titled “R.J. Did It!” The event is free and open to the public from 12:45 PM - 5 PM and is being hosted at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Whitfield is a family medicine practitioner who has used hip hop and motivational speeches to impact health and social issues for over two decades but is breaking into new territory as an author.

The book focuses on the parenting journey, spotlighting the milestones accomplished by a spirited young son named R.J. who learns essential life and character development skills told through engaging rhymes.

“I'm hoping that some kid in Nebraska who doesn’t know R.J. will get a hold of this book and see both a cool kid and book and will be inspired by some of the things covered in here,” Whitfield said. “First, I want to instill a love for reading and then encourage responsibility – helping around the home – and some health initiatives like dental hygiene and handwashing. These are important steps of the development for young people,” he said.

“Reading and Rhythm” at LASM will feature live book-reading, book-signings by Whitfield and little R.J., health messages, and special music collaborations.

Participants will get a screening of the “R.J. Did It!” music video and Whitfield will D.J. a journey of musical styles. Musicians from the Baton Rouge Music Conservatory will present live Cajun fiddling and jazz sets. Brothers Rani and Eric Whitfield (book editor) will collaborate again for a live music performance.