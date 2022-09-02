Rare car damaged in parking lot where construction zone was unmarked, not permitted

BATON ROUGE - A man says his rare car was damaged in an unmarked construction zone that wasn't permitted.

It happened one April evening around 8:30 in a parking lot off Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road. Ever since, he's been fighting to get that damage paid for.

Andrew Carter was still upset over what happened as he showed WBRZ cameras the damage dealt to his 2014 Dodge Viper. He got the car from California a couple of years ago and doesn't drive it very often because the car is so rare.

"It was supposed to be a quick little trip that led to an unfortunate occurrence," Carter said.

He says he was leaving a beverage store on Siegen Lane when he went down a driveway and scraped the front end and bottom of the car. Carter says it was a drop of about four or five inches, and his car, which sits low to the ground, didn't make it safely over.

The jolt caused about $9,000 worth of damage.

Turns out, there was construction work going on in the parking lot and the driveway exiting to the stoplight. Carter says there was no warning about an approaching dip.

"No markings, no bump or caution, construction detour, nothing, no signs whatsoever," he said.

The driveway he drove on is on a state-owned highway. The crew doing the work, RJ Daigle, needed a permit to make improvements. DOTD says the company didn't have one.

DOTD says after they were notified of the work, the construction company then applied for a permit. Carter says construction signs were posted a few days after his incident.

"To me, that's admission of guilt," he said.

Carter says he reached out to RJ Daigle, who requested a repair estimate for his car. He sent it to them but tells 2 On Your Side that the company hasn't covered what happened.

"I hope they communicate and do the right thing, and we can put this behind us," Carter said.

The construction company has not responded to 2 On Your Side.