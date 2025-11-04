74°
Rapper Young Bleed dies from brain aneurysm, family says
LAS VEGAS - Baton Rouge native Young Bleed, a rapper and No Limits Records artist, died over the weekend. The man, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr., was 51.
Family said that Young Bleed was at a party after performing at the Versus rap battle in Las Vegas on Oct. 25 when he had high blood pressure that led to a brain aneurysm . He died in a hospital Nov. 1.
"This was completely unexpected and has turned our world upside down," Clifton Jr.'s mother Florida Allen said.
The family is asking for monetary donations to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. Click here for the GoFundMe.
