Rapper, Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at Los Angeles music festival

Drakeo the Ruler

LOS ANGELES, California - Over the weekend, an influential West Coast rapper was stabbed to death at the Los Angeles venue where he'd been scheduled to perform that evening.

According to CNN, 28-year-old Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was killed during an altercation at the The Once Upon a Time in LA festival Saturday night.

Scott Jawson, a publicist who worked with the rapper, confirmed his death, saying, "I can confirm his passing but am in shock and unable to share any further details at this time. I'll be releasing a statement from his family as soon as we're able."

Police explained that a fight broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. backstage at the venue, which was located near the Banc of California Stadium and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park.

"During the altercation, one man was severely injured by a suspect wielding an edged weapon. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the scene.

The rapper was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, CHP said in a statement.

The festival was shut down after the deadly incident.

The event was scheduled to feature Drakeo alongside hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent.

Drakeo would have performed at 8:30 p.m.

Fellow rapper Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo the Ruler earlier this year on the track "Talk To Me," posted a remembrance to his Instagram story, and Snoop Dogg also wrote a tribute for the rapper on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg expressed his condolences for Drakeo's family and loved ones and called for an end to violence in the hip-hop world.

"I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of L.A. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya'll. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP," Snoop Dogg's tweet read.