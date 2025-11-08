Latest Weather Blog
Rapper Boosie visits Southern University for Spotify podcast
BATON ROUGE- Spotify partnered with Southern University's Student Government Association to record a live episode of the hip hop podcast ‘Microphone Check’ featuring Baton Rouge rapper Boosie.
The episode was recorded live in front of an intimate audience of students. The show’s hosts, journalist Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of a Tribe Called Quest, gave the rapper an opportunity to engage with one of his predecessors and his peers in an up-close way.
The purpose of the conversation was to highlight more of Boosie’s life both on and off the stage, by discussing Boosie as a person from the Baton Rouge community.
“I think they’re going to be like it’s real and it’s more upfront," Boosie said after the recording. “Southern ask questions that other people probably wouldn’t ask. It’s Baton Rouge. They’re questions and how they talk all that represents me. I love it. This is my city."
Trending News
The full podcast episode is available for streaming or downloading at www.spotify.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ