Rapides Parish woman dies after storm
PINEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a storm-related death in Rapides Parish, the first reported following Wednesday's severe weather on Wednesday.
The Rapides Parish coroner said that a 60-year-old woman died after a tree and power line fell on her home outside of Pineville on Wednesday.
This is the only storm-related, accidental death LDH has confirmed as a result of the storms.
