Rape suspect from St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes arrested; he faces multiple charges involving juvenile

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish's sheriff said Friday that deputies had arrested a 34-year-old man accused of raping a juvenile.

Kentell Sims of Greensburg was wanted in both St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes. Sheriff Gerald Sticker said Sims was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail and that Sims would be transferred to St. Helena Parish for processing there.

Sims was accused of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery in Tangipahoa Parish. St. Helena charges include four counts of first-degree rape of a victim below the age of 13 and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Tangipahoa deputies said it was notified about Sims in November, and that while Sims had been in contact with detectives he was refusing to turn himself in. How he was apprehended wasn't immediately known.