Rap producer busted for drugs, fans question bust

BATON ROUGE - An internal investigating is ongoing after neighbors complained to police about a drug search and seizure of a rap producer Wednesday night.

The alleged drug bust started when police were chasing Demond Sanders for suspected drug possession. Police say during their pursuit Sanders jumped out of a moving vehicle carrying a large amount of marijuana and ran into a home on N. 36th Street.

"By law if we are in the act of pursuing somebody, in the act of pursuing them, we can follow them where ever the go," Corporal L'Jean Mckneely said.

When police went into the home, they say they found drugs in plain view.

Police added, inside, they also noticed the attic door closing. After obtaining a search warrant to go in, they found Ronrico Terrell, 37, hiding inside the attic.

"The officer saw him discard a handgun. Come to find out the handgun was stolen. They got into some type of confrontation with the individual up in the attic. The individual was tazed and he fell down the steps. He didn't suffer any injuries luckily," Mckneely said.

Terrell also took the officer's gun from the holster, Mckneely said.

Police also found another stolen gun, a pistol, marijuana, illegal prescription drugs and suspected wrappers used to package cocaine, along with $3200.

Terrell's family said none of that is true.

"That boy don't sell nothing," Terrell's grandmother Gloria Howard Williams said.

"Rico has a company that he runs with his rappers and that's it," Terrell's cousin James Howard said.

Police ripped through Terrell's music studio and other rooms in their search for more drugs, even pulling up a toilet. Cops say they did that because someone was trying to flush drugs.

"I did have question about the doors that were torn up that you see over there and the toilets that were torn up," Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Denise Marcelle said.

Marcelle brought Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie to the home after people complained to her. The chief has started an internal investigation to see if police were justified in their search.

"We're going to review this entire incident. We're going to make sure that no policy and procedures were violated," Mckneely said.

Nine people were arrested including three who tried to get into the home while police secured the scene inside.

A woman was arrested for hitting an officer as Terrell was being put into the back of a police cruiser.

Terrell is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, disarming a police officer, battery of a police officer.