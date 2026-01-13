Latest Weather Blog
Rams-Patriots earns lowest Super Bowl ratings in 10 years
NEW ORLEANS - The ''Boycott Bowl'' was apparently in full effect Sunday, as ratings for this year's Super Bowl took a tumble in New Orleans.
According to WWL, the Saints' hometown rejected the big game with a 26.1 rating, half the 52.4 rating the game received in 2018 when the Eagles defeated the Patriots.
In addition to the weak performance in south Louisiana, the game reportedly underperformed nationally as well, earning a 44.9 overnight rating. That's the Super Bowl's lowest since 2009.
Saints fans were vocal about their opposition to this year's championship after a missed penalty cost New Orleans a trip to the big game. In the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, many Louisiana sports fans were vocal about their plans to boycott the game over the officiating gaffe.
The Patriots held the Rams to no touchdowns in a 13-3 victory, earning New England its sixth championship.
