Rain or shine: LSU baseball fights through delays and beats Southern

BATON ROUGE - This year's cross-town clash between Southern baseball and LSU baseball faced multiple delays, but LSU ended the long night with a 16-6 win over the Jaguars.

It wasn't a good start for LSU. Southern entered the bottom of the third up 6-1 with plenty of momentum. When Omar Serna Jr. popped up to shallow right field, it looked like Southern would get out of the inning with no damage done.

Then LSU caught a break.

The pop fly dropped in between three different Jaguars and the Tigers loaded the bases for Derek Curiel. The LSU centerfielder delivered his first grand slam in a Tiger uniform.

LSU heads to Knoxville this Friday to play Tennessee while Southern stays at home to play Bethune-Cookman.