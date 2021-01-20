Rain expected late Thursday and into Friday

The primary weather issue over the next few days will be a round of rain late Thursday into Friday. Thermometers will be above seasonal averages for the duration of the 7-Day Forecast.

The Next 24 Hours: A warm front will drift north across the region tonight causing low temperatures to remain in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to increase as the boundary parks just north of us, near I-20. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the low 70s. Later in the day, and especially north of I-10, some showers may develop.

After That: A cold front will crawl south through the Baton Rouge area on Thursday night and Friday. This will set up a period of rainfall, which could be moderate to heavy at times. 2-3 inches is expected for areas north of I-10 with lower amounts south.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s through Friday, Speaking of stuck, the area will remain beneath clouds for most of the weekend. A lingering shower is possible Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s climbing slightly into the 60s by afternoon. Though still mostly cloudy, Sunday is expected to be a touch drier and warmer with highs back into the 70s. The nuisance front may wobble back and forth a few more times next week to keep spotty showers in play. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A weak warm front will glide north across the central Gulf Coast states tonight. This warm front draped north and west of the region will allow persistent southwesterly winds aloft to hoist moisture into the atmosphere and cause widespread cloud cover through the weekend. With the local area south of the warm front, high and low temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees above average on Thursday and into Friday. A lack of significant upper level disturbances or surface storms will preclude any decent rain chances until Thursday evening and Friday. By that time, the annoying boundary will drift back to the south as a cold front and the well above average moisture in the atmosphere will enhance rain chances. Pacific in origin, the air mass behind this system will not modify temperatures much. The front will again stall in the northern Gulf so as of now, next weekend is looking primarily dry though lingering low level moisture will likely hold a lot of cloud cover in place.

--Josh

