Railroad Street closure to affect Sorrento drivers, Monday
ASCENSION PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reminding drivers that Railroad Street in Sorrento will be closed, Monday, Jan 27, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOTD says the closure will allow KCS Railroad to safely perform maintenance on the railroad tracks.
