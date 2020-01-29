53°
Railroad Street closure to affect Sorrento drivers, Monday

Monday, January 27 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reminding drivers that Railroad Street in Sorrento will be closed, Monday, Jan 27, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DOTD says the closure will allow KCS Railroad to safely perform maintenance on the railroad tracks.

