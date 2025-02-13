Latest Weather Blog
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
BATON ROUGE - Public Service Commissioner Devante Lewis called Governor Landry an "asshole" on social media Thursday.
Landry had tweeted a photo of newly confirmed U.S. health secretary RFK Jr. next to a photo of Rachel Levine, saying "Major upgrade in the @HHSgov Secretary department. Lots of work to be done, and excited for @RobertKennedyJr to get started. Let’s Make America Healthy Again!"
Lewis reposted the message and included an insult directed at the governor.
"This tweet shows that conservatism right now is only about cruelty and chaos. They will find away to be cruel to someone just bc they can
What a completely asshole you are @LAGovJeffLandry," he said.
WBRZ has reached out to the governor's office for comment and has not heard back.
