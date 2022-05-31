81°
Public pool shut down as workers clean out broken glass, vandalism suspected
GONZALES - A public pool in Ascension Parish was closed Tuesday after workers found shards of broken glass in the water.
According to posts on social media, the swimming pool at Jambalaya Park will remain closed until further notice as crews work to drain it and remove the glass. City workers believe someone threw glass over the fence surrounding the pool.
Officials could not give a timeline on when the pool might reopen.
