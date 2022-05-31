81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Public pool shut down as workers clean out broken glass, vandalism suspected

1 hour 38 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, May 31 2022 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 2:05 PM May 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A public pool in Ascension Parish was closed Tuesday after workers found shards of broken glass in the water.

According to posts on social media, the swimming pool at Jambalaya Park will remain closed until further notice as crews work to drain it and remove the glass. City workers believe someone threw glass over the fence surrounding the pool.

Trending News

Officials could not give a timeline on when the pool might reopen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days