Public helps identify man accused of burglarizing day spa

Eric Morton

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a burglar was caught in the act on video surveillance, which led to his arrest.

Eric Morton, 38, is accused of breaking into Lobdell Avenue's Alba Nero Salon and Day Spa in the early morning hours of Oct. 10.

Detectives say Morton appeared to be accompanied by a woman when he shattered one of the building's windows, forced his way inside, and made off with hair products.

The salon's owner put the surveillance video on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize the two subjects.

One person recognized Morton and directed detectives to Morton's family for questioning.

After members of Morton's family confirmed that he was the man in the video, he was located and arrested.

Morton was charged with simple burglary.

The woman who is believed to have accompanied Morton during the alleged burglary has yet to be identified by authorities.