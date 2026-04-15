PSC votes 4-1 to fast-track Entergy's proposal for billions in energy investments to power Meta data center

ALEXANDRIA — The state Public Service Commission on Wednesday voted 4-1 to fast-track Entergy and Meta's application for seven new gas power plants and billions of dollars worth of other investments in infrastructure to power the Facebook parent company's data center being built in northeast Louisiana.

The request was one of the largest in state history, with a vote on the application now set for December.

Entergy's partnership with Meta calls for billions of dollars in investments into several new gas plants, batteries and other aspects of power generation to power the plant. They are also proposing two other gas plants in the River Parish and Lake Charles areas.

A December 2025 rule change, the "lightning directive" exempts utility companies like Entergy that are seeking to build new infrastructure from going to the market to prove that the new generation is the cheapest and most reliable option available.

I know we've talked about the lightning speed. Now, I don't think eight months on Wall Street is lightning, but I'd like to put the lightning speed to this one," Commissioner Mike Francis said before voting in favor of granting the expedited review.

The Louisiana Alliance for Affordable Energy says that this allows Entergy and Meta to bypass the standard competitive bidding process. The alliance added that they are concerned about the PSC's decision to skip over the standard review process that requires a recommendation from an Administrative Law Judge.

"Why are we rushing such an expensive and risky project? The Commission's job is to ensure we’re getting a fair deal; and that the public, the people that this project affects, have a real opportunity to understand what’s at stake and offer their input," said Alaina DiLaura, PSC Policy Coordinator for the Alliance for Affordable Energy. "We can't yet even understand the ways in which this much new gas would impact not only Entergy’s fleet, but our power system as a whole."

Entergy says Meta is paying for seven natural gas-fueled combined-cycle power plants for the project, as well as 240 miles of new transmission lines and nuclear power and energy storage upgrades. WBRZ previously reported that the Public Service Commission approved three new Entergy plants to power the $10 billion development in Richland Parish.

Entergy also argued that the agreement for the expanded energy grid around the Meta project is expected to deliver approximately $2.65 billion in total customer benefits over two decades.

The sole commissioner to dissent against expediating Entergy and Meta's plan was Davante Lewis, who has opposed the project in the past.

"I respect and think we should handle transparency, but I think there is a better avenue than an interim rule. I don't think there is a pressing issue at this moment to do so, but we should continue the conversations in a more deliberative process."

Last month, Lewis, who voted against the original three-plant deal, said he remains concerned that some costs may fall on customers despite promises from the companies.

"We know with inflation, costs are going up. What are those costs going to be for ratepayers? Will we see these costs if they don't renew their contract after 20 years? What is the risk factor that's put on the Louisiana people?" Lewis said in March. "I will do what I did in the first Meta deal, which is vigorously review every deal, ask every question, review every detail, and ensure the people of Louisiana are protected."

WATCH THE MEETING HERE: