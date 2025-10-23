53°
Protestors rally against police brutality on Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE - An organization in Baton Rouge took part in a national protest on Wednesday evening.
A crowd gathered downtown to help "Families Demanding Justice" take a stand against police brutality. The group works to fight for justice for those impacted by violence at the hands of law enforcement.
Several people shared stories outside of City Hall before marching to the State Capitol.
