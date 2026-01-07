79°
ICE agent shoots and kills a woman during the Minneapolis immigration crackdown

2 hours 40 minutes ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 11:34 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Video posted online showed the vehicle crashed in a residential neighborhood. The shooting drew throngs of angry protesters to the scene

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” they loudly chanted from behind the police tape.

After the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey said immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.”

“We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities,” Frey said on social media, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it had launched an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

The Immigration Defense Network, a coalition of groups serving immigrants in Minnesota, held a training session Tuesday night for about 100 people who are willing to hit the streets to monitor the federal enforcement.

“I feel like I’m an ordinary person, and I have the ability do something so I need to do it,” Mary Moran told KMSP-TV.

