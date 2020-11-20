68°
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims

BATON ROUGE - A large group made up largely of students gathered on LSU's campus Friday afternoon in wake of a report from USA Today alleging the university mishandled investigations into sexual assault allegations against some of its student athletes.

Students gathered at the LSU Parade Ground Friday afternoon and marched to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, right across from Tiger Stadium. Many of the protesters carried signs demanding change at the university and wore teal in honor of sexual assault victims. 

The demonstration comes less than a week after the national report which claimed LSU failed to address accusations of sexual assault, including allegations against football players Drake Davis and Derrius Guice. 

Amid outcry spawned by the report, LSU has announced it's hired a law firm to review its Title IX policies, which deal specifically with reporting and investigating sexual assault claims. 

