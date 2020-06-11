80°
Protesters march to EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore's house Thursday evening

29 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 June 11, 2020 8:22 PM June 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Protesters advocating against police brutality and racism took their demands to District Attorney Hillar Moore's front door Thursday.

The Minneapolis police officer's killing of George Floyd on May 25 has resulted in protests against racism and abuse over much of the world. In Baton Rouge, several protests have occurred both at the State Capitol and on Siegen Lane.

Dozens marched down Highland Road Thursday, chanting and holding signs. Police closed off the road around 6:30 p.m. because of the size of the demonstration.

Protest leaders told WBRZ they were headed to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore's subdivision.

The protesters made it to Moore's home around 6:45 p.m., changing, "hey hey, ho ho, Hillar Moore has got to go."

A 9-minute moment of silence was taken following the chant to recognize the tragic amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd.

BR For the People posted an Instagram photo Thursday evening, explaining why they chose to protest outside of Moore's home.

"As of 6:52 p.m. today we are protesting outside of Hillar C Moore's house to hold him accountable for not acting in the Baton  Rouge Community's best interest," the caption states.

The account also posted video footage from the march.

"No justice, no peace, no racist police," the crowd shouts in the Instagram video.

Local authorities from Gov. John Bel Edwards to Police Chief Murphy Paul have decried Floyd's death, with Edwards calling it "egregious" and Paul describing the video of Floy'd death as shocking.

In Minneapolis, the officer who held Floyd down with a knee on his neck has been arrested.

