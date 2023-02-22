Prosecutors won't pursue charges against LSU star Malik Nabers after New Orleans arrest

Photo: LSUsports

NEW ORLEANS - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in the French Quarter Monday night after an officer spotted a handgun in his pocket, though the state does not intend to prosecute the case against the college football star.

Arrest records say Nabers, 19, was among the Mardi Gras revelers on Bourbon Street when an NOPD officer saw what appeared to be a weapon in Nabers' pocket. Nabers reportedly admitted that he had no concealed carry permit after the officer stopped him and patted him down.

Nabers was booked Monday night for illegal carrying of a weapon. He was out of jail by Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Orleans Parish court records showed the state is refusing the charges against Nabers under the condition that his gun is not returned to him.

WBRZ reached out to LSU Athletics on Tuesday for comment on the situation. The department said only that it was still gathering information on the situation at that time.