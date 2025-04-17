Proposed state law targets slow left lane drivers in effort to curb road rage, traffic

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a new law that could crack down on slow drivers in the left lane. Although there is already a law in place, one state senator wants to make it stricter to make enforcement easier.

State Senator Jay Luneau, who represents a large district from Central to North Louisiana, has experienced frustration with drivers blocking traffic in the left lane.

"I have experienced it myself quite a bit. I see a lot of drivers in the left-hand lane when they don’t need to be—they’re just traveling in there and they don’t get back over to the right lane," Luneau said.

Luneau told WBRZ that drivers who coast in the left lane cause more than just frustration. He said it also creates safety concerns.

“The other thing that we sometimes see is a person will be driving in the left lane and they’ll be getting somewhat closer to overtaking the vehicle, and someone tries to pass them, and they speed up and cut them off,” he said.

Sen. Luneau hopes the bill will reduce road rage and improve safety.

The bill would require anyone driving slower than the posted speed limit to stay out of the left lane. Right now, the bill says drivers can't go more than 10 miles under the speed limit if in the left lane, but Luneau wants to change it to prohibit driving under the speed limit at all in the left lane.

“The increase in fines is going to be a deterrent. That’s the reason we fine people when they violate laws like that. It’s a deterrent to that behavior," Luneau said.

The proposed law would increase the fine from $100 to $150 on the first offense, $250 on the second offense, and $350 on the third offense. Multiple offenses could result in 30 days in jail.

Andrew Sahamachia, a lawyer in Baton Rouge and frequent driver, says the senator may be onto something and that he faces this issue often on the roadways.

“I do think it’ll help. I actually talked to a police officer yesterday, and he said they’re very short-staffed, so I hope they have enough people to enforce the law," Sahamachia said.

The state senator believes that tweaking the law will make it easier for officers to enforce and for drivers to obey.

"It appears to me that if people are more educated about this, then they understand what the law is, and they’re more likely to follow it," Luneau said.