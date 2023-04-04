Proposal would ban those under 21 from La. bars

BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance of this month's legislative session would bar anyone under the age of 21 from Louisiana bars.

The "CARD 'EM" bill -- SB 194 -- was drafted by State Sen. Beth Mizell, a Republican from Franklinton. Its introduction follows the death of LSU student Madison Brooks after a night of underage drinking at a Tigerland bar.

Mizell believes the measure could help prevent tragedies by making it more difficult for young people to obtain alcohol. While the state's drinking age is 21, those 18 and older are permitted inside bars and taverns.

"It's time for Louisiana to join the rest of the country and prohibit anyone under 21 from entering a bar," Mizell said.

The state legislature convenes on April 10.