Proof Burrow is the GOAT: See all of #9's awards from the 2019 season

BATON ROUGE - With the 2019 football season officially in the books, there's no better time take a step back and remember the Tiger's accomplishments, specifically those of LSU's Heisman-winning quarterback.

On Friday, LSU Athletics revealed an all-encompassing list of Joe Burrow's awards ranging from academic honors to the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow also capped off his record-breaking season with a victory over Clemson to claim LSU's first national title since 2007 and is expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Check out the full list of Burrow's honors below.

2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy Winner | Details

2019 AP National Player of the Year | Details

2019 Maxwell Award Winner | Details

2019 Walter Camp Award Winner | Details

2019 Davey O’Brien Award Winner | Details

2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Winner | Details

2019 Manning Award Winner | Details

2019 Unanimous First-Team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp)

2019 SEC Offensive Player of the Year (AP, unanimous)

2019 All-SEC First Team (AP, unanimous; Coaches)

2019 LSU Permanent Team Captain | Team Awards

2018 LSU Permanent Team Captain

GAME HONORS

2019 CFP National Championship - Offensive Player of the Game | Recap

2019 CFP National Semifinal Game/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Offensive Player of the Game | Recap

2019 SEC Championship Game MVP | Recap

2019 Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week (at Texas, vs. Florida, at Alabama)

2019 Maxwell Award Player of the Week (vs. Texas, at Alabama)

2019 Walter Camp National Player of the Week (at Alabama)

2019 SEC Player of the Week (vs. Georgia Southern, at Texas, at Vanderbilt, vs. Florida, at Alabama)

2019 Davey O’Brien Great Eight List (at Vanderbilt, vs. Utah State)

2019 Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game (vs. UCF)

2018 Davey O’Brien Great Eight List (vs. Georgia, vs. Ole Miss)

2018 SEC Player of the Week (at Auburn, vs. Ole Miss)

ACADEMIC HONORS

2019 LSU Graduate (M.A. in the Liberal Arts) | Recap

2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2018 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2018 Ohio State University Graduate (B.A. Consumer & Family Financial Services)

2016 Academic All-Big Ten Conference

2016 Ohio State Scholar-Athlete

