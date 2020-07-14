94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Probation for ex-state senator who lied to federal agency

3 hours 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 2:07 PM July 14, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: News Staff
Image of Wesley Bishop via Twitter @repwesleybishop

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana state senator was sentenced Tuesday to four years of probation for lying to a federal agency about a hurricane recovery loan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says Wesley Bishop, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry.

Bishop pleaded guilty in January.

Federal prosecutors say Bishop lied to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by falsely claiming people were tenants at his rental property that was renovated with federal dollars through a state program.

As part of his plea agreement, Bishop agreed to pay $188,000 in restitution to the state office that administers the federal agency’s Small Rental Property Program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days