Prison warden arrested for DWI after crashing state-issued vehicle on his way to work

41 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, June 10 2022 Jun 10, 2022 June 10, 2022 12:09 PM June 10, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A state prison warden was suspended after his arrest in a Memorial Day wreck where he reportedly crashed while under the influence of prescription painkillers. 

The Department of Corrections said Friday that Elayn Hunt Warden Kit Guerin was arrested after the crash along LA 427 in Prairieville and ticketed for DWI. The agency said Guerin went off-road and crashed through a brick neighborhood sign before hitting a tree. 

The department said in a news release Friday that Guerin crashed around 7 a.m. as he was on his way to work. 

Guerin has been suspended since May 31, the department said. He remains under suspension pending an investigation.  

