74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pride tree falls, forcing detour along Chaney Road

2 hours 48 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 12:48 PM December 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE — The Pride Fire Department says Chaney Road is blocked between Milldale and Liberty roads.

The agency posted a photo of a large tree across the road. Severe weather passed through Pride on Tuesday morning, prompting a tornado warning in the region.

Trending News

The department said the tree is in the 21000 block of Chaney Road. The detour around the site is about 4 miles long.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days