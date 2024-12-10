74°
Pride tree falls, forcing detour along Chaney Road
PRIDE — The Pride Fire Department says Chaney Road is blocked between Milldale and Liberty roads.
The agency posted a photo of a large tree across the road. Severe weather passed through Pride on Tuesday morning, prompting a tornado warning in the region.
The department said the tree is in the 21000 block of Chaney Road. The detour around the site is about 4 miles long.
