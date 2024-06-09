'Pride in the Park' celebration shows support of local artists and vendors

BATON ROUGE - Saturday afternoon, the 'Pride in The Park' celebration kicked off in support of local vendors, artists and the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's a beautiful experience to just watch everybody come together and find a place that lets them be them," Precious McCray with the Independence Park Theatre said.

The gathering also featured resources that attendants could look to such as Small Talk, a counseling organization, and Rainbow Connection, a supportive platform for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Attendee Joseph Brocato says that this event is meant to open the door for comfort and acceptance.