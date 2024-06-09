77°
'Pride in the Park' celebration shows support of local artists and vendors

By: Gabby Davis

BATON ROUGE - Saturday afternoon, the 'Pride in The Park' celebration kicked off in support of local vendors, artists and the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's a beautiful experience to just watch everybody come together and find a place that lets them be them," Precious McCray with the Independence Park Theatre said.
The gathering also featured resources that attendants could look to such as Small Talk, a counseling organization, and Rainbow Connection, a supportive platform for those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Attendee Joseph Brocato says that this event is meant to open the door for comfort and acceptance.
With more information on pride events happening this month, click here to learn more.

