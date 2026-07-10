88°
Latest Weather Blog
While fuel prices are dipping, airfares remain high across the nation due to high demand
ATLANTA — Jet fuel prices are down, but airfares across the nation and beyond remain high.
The head of Delta Airlines was blunt as to why this is: the demand for air travel is still strong. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that supply and demand drive airfare prices.
Delta's Q2 earnings report showed that its airfares rose between 11% and 12%, while at the same time, fuel prices for airlines spiked 75% due to the war in Iran.
Trending News
Delta projects that its fuel costs will be down 20% this quarter, with Bastian adding that current airfares are sustainable. The increased fares are a constant across the airline industry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Fire Department: 4 people displaced after early Friday morning fire along...
-
BRPD reports slight uptick in homicides from same time last year
-
2une In Previews: Social Justice Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church honors...
-
New Roads woman accused of driving armed juveniles
-
'Live like Larry:' Mayor Edwards remembers State Sen. Selders as 'man of...