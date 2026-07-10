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Central Fire Department: 4 people displaced after early Friday morning fire along Devall Road
CENTRAL — Firefighters put out a fire at a mobile home along Devall Road in Central early Friday morning.
Central Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 4:25 a.m. According to fire officials, all four occupants made it out of the home, and no one was injured.
Baton Rouge Fire and Zachary Fire crews helped fill empty Central Fire stations while Central crews responded to the fire, and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to assist with traffic control. East Baton Rouge Parish EMS was also on standby in the event injuries were reported.
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