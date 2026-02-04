President Trump endorses State Sen. Blake Miguez for District 5 Congressional seat

BATON ROUGE - President Donald Trump endorsed Louisiana State Senator Blake Miguez for the District 5 Congressional seat currently held by Julia Letlow.

Miguez, who was previously running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Bill Cassidy, said he would be pivoting to run for District 5 Congressman in a post on Facebook on Tuesday. He is in a field of candidates that also includes State Sen. Rick Edmonds and State Rep. Dixon McMakin.

"Blake Miguez has my complete and total endorsement to be the next Representative from Louisiana's 5th Congressional District -- HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!", Trump said on Truth Social.

Letlow announced her bid for Cassidy's senatorial seat following an endorsement by President Donald Trump.