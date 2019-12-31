48°
President Trump calls Coach O

1 hour 40 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 7:52 AM December 31, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
President Trump at LSU-Alabama game Photo: CNN

BATON ROUGE - After a victorious game against the Oklahoma Sooners and an undefeated season, the LSU Tigers are the talk of the nation. Even the White House appears to have acknowledged the team's big win.

According to The Advocate, President Trump called Coach Ed Orgeron on Monday to discuss the team's historic season.

Though The Advocate says the White House didn't immediately respond to their request for more details about the conversation, President Trump was apparently calling to congratulate Orgeron.

Mr. Trump attended LSU's game at Alabama earlier this season, when the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 46-41. 

 

