President Trump: Brees 'should not have taken back' flag comments

NEW ORLEANS - President Trump took to social media Friday to criticize Drew Brees for apologizing following his comments on the national anthem.

The president tweeted Friday afternoon that the Saints quarterback "should not have taken back his original stance" on kneeling during the national anthem.

...We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Brees posted two different apologies Thursday after the Saints star remarked during an interview that he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" in response to a question about athletes kneeling during the anthem. Many professional athletes, including some of Brees' own teammates, criticized his comments as "ignorant" and "hurtful."

In an apology video posted on Instagram Thursday evening, Brees said that he would "do better" and be an ally to the black community.