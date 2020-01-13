64°
President Trump arrives in Louisiana for National Championship

Monday, January 13 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - President Donald Trump's plane landed in Louisiana just an hour before kickoff for the National Championship game.

WWL reports Air Force One landed around 6 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Airport.

It's been speculated for more than a week that the president would attend the title bout between Clemson and LSU. It appears he landed just in time to catch the 7 o'clock kickoff at the Superdome.

Trump last attended the huge match-up between the Tigers and Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa back in November.

