President Trump arrives in Louisiana for National Championship

NEW ORLEANS - President Donald Trump's plane landed in Louisiana just an hour before kickoff for the National Championship game.

WWL reports Air Force One landed around 6 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Airport.

Air Force One at Armstrong International. pic.twitter.com/LNLoSpTH0r — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) January 14, 2020

It's been speculated for more than a week that the president would attend the title bout between Clemson and LSU. It appears he landed just in time to catch the 7 o'clock kickoff at the Superdome.

Trump last attended the huge match-up between the Tigers and Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa back in November.