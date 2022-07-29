Latest Weather Blog
President Obama speaks on Alton Sterling shooting
POLAND - President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on the shooting of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old man that was shot and killed by two BRPD officers outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store. Videos obtained from the store owner and witnesses have shown the moments leading up to the shooting.
The President will speak at 5:45 p.m. from Poland.
President Obama published a Facebook post earlier on the shooting of Alton Sterling along with the shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota that took place on Wednesday night after an officer stopped Castile and his girlfriend for a broken tail light on their car. Castile live streamed the aftermath of the shooting to Facebook.
President Obama stated that all Americans "should be deeply disturbed" by the shootings and the nation has seen police-involved shootings such as the two that happened this week "far too many times."
Obama stated that he could not comment on the investigation of Alton Sterling's shooting, but has "full confidence" that it will be conducted in a "thoughtful, thorough, and fair inquiry."
See below for President Obama's full statement:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Outages reported in BR neighborhood after 18-wheeler knocks down power lines off...
-
Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot...
-
Police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car on Highland...
-
CATS board unwilling to interview after Metro Council decision to investigate
-
LSU looking to the future after wrapping up Kirby Smith demolition
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West