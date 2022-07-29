President Obama speaks on Alton Sterling shooting

POLAND - President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on the shooting of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old man that was shot and killed by two BRPD officers outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store. Videos obtained from the store owner and witnesses have shown the moments leading up to the shooting.



The President will speak at 5:45 p.m. from Poland.



President Obama published a Facebook post earlier on the shooting of Alton Sterling along with the shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota that took place on Wednesday night after an officer stopped Castile and his girlfriend for a broken tail light on their car. Castile live streamed the aftermath of the shooting to Facebook.



President Obama stated that all Americans "should be deeply disturbed" by the shootings and the nation has seen police-involved shootings such as the two that happened this week "far too many times."



Obama stated that he could not comment on the investigation of Alton Sterling's shooting, but has "full confidence" that it will be conducted in a "thoughtful, thorough, and fair inquiry."



See below for President Obama's full statement: