President Biden vocal in condemning horseback wrangling images from border: 'It's horrible what you saw'

President Joe Biden publicly condemned images of Border Patrol agents on horseback rounding up Haitian migrant families in Texas.

The President insinuated that the individuals behind what's seen taking place in the photos will be held responsible.

"It's horrible what you saw. To see people like they did, with horses, running them over, people being strapped, it's outrageous," Biden said at the White House.

These words marked the President's first official comment on the situation in Del Rio, Texas, where Haitian migrants have massed after crossing over from Mexico.

"I promise you: those people will pay," Biden said. "There is an investigation underway right now and there will be consequences."

"It's an embarrassment," Biden added. "It's beyond an embarrassment. It's dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are."

CNN reports that an investigation was launched after video of Border Patrol agents on horse patrol aggressively confronting migrants surfaced earlier this week.

Several top officials and lawmakers have expressed outrage over the images which appear to show law enforcement officers on horseback, including authorities swinging long reins near migrants who crossed the border near Del Rio.

The Department of Homeland Security temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol and President Biden said he takes responsibility for the situation at the border.

When asked about this, President Biden said, "Of course I take responsibly. I'm President."