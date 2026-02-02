Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested for allegedly bringing gun into event center following Clinton parade shooting
ETHEL — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly bringing a stolen gun into the Jerrell Event Center on Saturday, following the Mardi Gras parade shooting in Clinton earlier that day.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said that deputies were sent to screen people entering the event grounds following the parade shooting out of "an abundance of caution."
According to the sheriff, deputies noticed a person brandishing a firearm during the event, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old male.
Deputies discovered that the handgun was allegedly recently stolen in a burglary in East Feliciana Parish.
The teen was charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a minor and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
