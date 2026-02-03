2 Your Town Southern: Southern University's 83rd Livestock Show

BATON ROUGE - If you are an animal lover, you are in luck because Southern University's 83rd Livestock Show is almost here! Each year, the Maurice A. Edmond Arena is the host of animals galore!

In fact, it's the longest-standing HBCU Livestock Show in the country and the only one that still takes place annually.

"That's a big deal to us and the community here and the surrounding area in Louisiana. We just try to keep it going," Meguna Johnson, the Livestock Show Director, said.

The show began as a poultry show in 1943, but now it features a diverse range of animals, including goats, cows, chickens and more. So what has kept it going strong all of these years?

"The legacy of it. It's the legacy. We have great-grandfathers coming, great-grandchildren coming. It's just a family-oriented show," Johnson said.

One father-daughter duo knows this legacy best.

"It's one of our biggest bonding things; he's always there to help if I ever need anything. I don't even think I would be able to show like I do if he wasn't helping me with it all," show participant Georgia Knight said.

The Knight family has been in the livestock business since the 1950s.

"It's definitely rewarding to have your kid still have a little interest in the things you do and the things that built your family legacy," Georgia's father, Adam Knight, said.

Click here for the full lineup of events happening at this year's show.

It takes place Feb. 26-28 at the Maurice A. Edmond Arena.