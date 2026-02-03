BRPD: Dispute over order at South Flannery Road restaurant left employee shot, hospitalized

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a South Flannery Road restaurant on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said that, around 6:40 p.m., a woman working at LJK Roun 2 was shot after a dispute over an order. She is likely in critical condition, the spokesperson added.

After the shooting, WBRZ spoke to someone who said she was the worker's sister, who said the altercation began when three people were asked to leave after causing a disturbance over an incorrect food order. The worker's sister said the situation escalated and one of the men produced a firearms and shot the worker twice.

She said that two Black men and one white woman were involved in the altercation and subsequent shooting.

BRPD said they are investigating the shooting, but have not identified any suspects.