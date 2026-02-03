McKinley Middle Magnet assistant principal arrested, allegedly tied to illegal gambling operation at Elayn Hunt

BATON ROUGE - An assistant principal at McKinley Middle Magnet was placed on administrative leave after she was arrested Monday evening.

Assistant Principal April Scott was arrested by Louisiana State Police in Iberville Parish for taking contraband from a penal institution and gambling in public.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Scott is the sister of Broderick Scott, who was a former inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and the target of a LSP investigation ordered by Governor Landry following overdose deaths inside the prison.

At the end of the investigation, no arrests were made for drugs but Broderick Scott was arrested for an alleged gambling operation that took place from January 2021 to November 2023.

WBRZ's Bess Casserleigh spoke with Broderick Scott last year, where he said that LSP was making him a target instead of uncovering the real drug problem.

"It's obvious they're trying to make me the face of what's going on when they don't really want to uncover the truth," Broderick Scott said.

He was charged with gambling and having a social media account from jail. His alleged operation raked in nearly $3 million in which Troopers say he pocketed $500,000.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said April Scott was an active participant, helping facilitate the illegal gambling operation behind bars.

According to LSP, April Scott managed financial transactions and registered a business entity to move the money outside of the prison.

The school system said operations at McKinley Middle Magnet will continue as normal.