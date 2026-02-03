67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted by Tangipahoa Parish deputies for allegedly dealing fentanyl, meth, other drugs

2 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 1:12 PM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for a man accused of dealing fentanyl, meth and other drugs out of a home in Amite. 

Ledeven "Phat" Edwards has allegedly been dealing fentanyl, meth, marijuana and various prescription pills from a house on James Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said in a search of the home, deputies found drugs, "evidence of drug production and distribution," a semi-automatic gun with a 90-round drum magazine and a 30-round magazine for a different weapon. 

Trending News

Edwards is wanted on various drug and gun charges and is considered armed and dangerous, TPSO said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call TPSO at 985-902-2088 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days