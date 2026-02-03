67°
Man wanted by Tangipahoa Parish deputies for allegedly dealing fentanyl, meth, other drugs
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for a man accused of dealing fentanyl, meth and other drugs out of a home in Amite.
Ledeven "Phat" Edwards has allegedly been dealing fentanyl, meth, marijuana and various prescription pills from a house on James Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
TPSO said in a search of the home, deputies found drugs, "evidence of drug production and distribution," a semi-automatic gun with a 90-round drum magazine and a 30-round magazine for a different weapon.
Edwards is wanted on various drug and gun charges and is considered armed and dangerous, TPSO said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call TPSO at 985-902-2088 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
