Livingston Parish pipe fabricator plans to double its workforce, hiring for more than 200 new jobs
WALKER — The Shaw Group announced Tuesday it will be doubling its workforce at its manufacturing facility in Walker.
The company said it will be hiring for 209 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,831, while also retaining 165 existing positions.
The Shaw Group said hiring is expected to begin immediately at its facility at 30103 Sunland Drive.
According to the company, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 288 indirect new jobs, for a total of 497 potential new opportunities in the area.
