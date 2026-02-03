Fourth arrest made in Clinton Mardi Gras Parade shooting, 1 suspect still wanted

BATON ROUGE — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, but one suspect remains at large.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said 21-year-old Kameron Barfield, of Baker, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the shooting that injured six people, including a 6-year-old.

Malik Liggins, 16, Philip Williams, 25, and Noah Basquine, 19, have also been arrested on similar charges in connection with the parade shooting.

"More arrests are coming," Travis said, noting that as many as four more suspects could be apprehended.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old D'Treylin White on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to obstruction of justice and principal to discharge of a firearm while at a parade.

Barfield was booked as a fugitive into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration and obstruction of justice.