President Biden expected to announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday

During a Tuesday, April 27 update on the state of the pandemic, President Joe Biden is expected to share new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the wearing of masks outdoors, according to CNN.

The news outlet says its sources expect the President to announce updated CDC direction on whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors, though the final language of the anticipated announcement is still unclear.

One of the president's foremost COVID-19 advisers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also appeared to imply that new CDC guidance would be provided this week while he was speaking with a CNN reporter on Sunday.

During the exchange, Fauci said he didn't want to get ahead of the CDC, but they "will be coming out with updating their guidelines of what people who are vaccinated can do and even some who are not vaccinated."

CNN notes that according to a November review in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, the odds of viral transmission are 18.7 times greater indoors than out, and less than 10% of COVID-19 infections studied occurred outside.

Current CDC guidance recommends that fully vaccinated individuals still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others in public, when gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household and when visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk.

The CDC defines 'fully vaccinated' as those who have received two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines with their second dose received at least two weeks before the present date. Additionally, a person who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their shot.

At present, 29.2 percent of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.