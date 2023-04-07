President Biden calls Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese

BATON ROUGE - President Joe Biden called on Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon to congratulate the LSU women's basketball team for their national championship win over Iowa and invite the champions to the White House.

Per a White House news release, the President also reached out to the men's national champions:

This afternoon, the President spoke to LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey and left a message for UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley to congratulate them on their respective championship victories and invite them to the White House. No specific dates for these visits have been set. The President also called LSU Tigers player Angel Reese to congratulate her on LSU’s historic season and championship win.