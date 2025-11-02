54°
Pregnant woman injured by New Roads Police Officer's ATV at Harvest Festival on False River

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A New Roads police officer driving an ATV struck a pregnant woman at the Harvest Festival on False River on Saturday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. 

The woman was struck by the officer around 10 p.m. and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

This comes hours after two girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel, with a third being rescued from the ride. 

There are currently no further details available. 

